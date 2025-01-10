UN to welcome any dialogue between Russia, US — secretary general’s office

UNITED NATIONS, January 10. /TASS/. The United Nations will welcome any dialogue between Russia and the United States, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said.

"We've seen the press reports, both, I think, coming from the US and from the Russian side. Obviously, once [Donald Trump is] in office, any dialog between the United States and Russia is to be welcomed," he said when asked by TASS about potential contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump said earlier that he would like to meet with Putin during the first six months of his presidential term and that he was ready for such interaction. According to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader is ready to meet with new US leader Donald Trump without any preconditions, but "there have been no specific details yet."