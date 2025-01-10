US expands sanctions against Russian Energy Ministry leadership, oil companies

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. Washington has imposed sanctions on 13 Russians, including heads of major oil companies and employees of the Russian Energy Ministry, according to a statement by the US Department of the Treasury.

In particular, the restrictions will target Russian Deputy Energy Ministers Roman Marshavin and Eduard Sheremetsev. The sanctions list also includes head of the coal industry department of the Energy Ministry Pyotr Bobylev, head of the department for special projects Vadim Pavlov, head of the international cooperation department Dmitry Semenov and head of the gas industry development department Artem Verkhov.

The US authorities have also imposed restrictive measures against head of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov, head of Surgutneftegas Vladimir Bogdanov, president of Lukoil oil major Vadim Vorobyov, general director of PJSC Tatneft Nail Maganov, owner of Welltech Yusuf Alekperov, head of Zarubezhneft Sergey Kudryashov, and head of a number of companies Vladimir Chernov.

Adding to the sanctions list means freezing assets in the US and banning American citizens and companies from doing business with sanctioned persons and entities.