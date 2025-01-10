Russia acts wisely by not interfering in Syria's transfer of power — Turkish top diplomat

ISTANBUL, January 10. /TASS/. Russia's policy during the transition of power in Syria is measured, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with media outlets in Istanbul.

"Russia has made its decisions. As we can see, the country finally came to the conclusion that supporting [former Syrian President] Bashar Assad is no longer advantageous for it or for the region. Russia might have been convinced of this for a long time. There were some escalations after Aleppo was captured, I assume. Russia had the military capability to respond, and could have used it - but decided not to. We stayed in close contact on this issue. I will be honest, Russia acted as a calculated player," Fidan told TASS.

Moscow "did not intervene during the fall of Damascus" and "the revolutionary forces eventually ensured the secure withdrawal of Russian troops and did not attack their bases," Fidan added.

Regarding the prospects of the presence of Russian military bases in Syria, the Turkish foreign minister recalled that earlier the head of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, had already made it clear that the fate of the bases would be decided during negotiations. "I think this issue will be resolved depending on the negotiation process that the new Syrian administration will have with Russia. We will later know what the agreements will be like. What we have already seen is that Russian planes and ships have mostly reduced their presence in Syria," Fidan said.