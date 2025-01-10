Belarus may invite EU, NATO observers to West-2025 drills

MINSK, January 10. /TASS/. Belarus has confirmed a joint strategic military exercise with Russia, dubbed West-2025, and plans to invite representatives from select EU and NATO countries as observers, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense Valery Revenko stated.

"We are planning to invite delegations from our allies, friends, and partners to this exercise. The list of who will be invited to which stages is under development. We also have a favorable stance toward including certain EU member states and some NATO countries," the ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.

He specified that over 13,000 servicemen are expected to participate in the West-2025 drills. "We were obligated to and have already notified all the Vienna Document participating states about this upcoming exercise," Revenko said.

He also highlighted the Cooperation, Search, and Echelon CSTO drills scheduled for this year. "I do not rule out the possibility of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization representatives participating in these exercises as observers," he suggested.

Furthermore, Revenko announced that the MILEX arms and military equipment exhibition is also planned for this year. "We are already receiving requests and observing strong interest in this exhibition. We anticipate a broad representation of foreign countries, will establish partnerships, and are confident of securing highly productive agreements," the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation noted.