Team of Trump’s son bribes homeless Greenlanders for campaign purposes — media

STOCKHOLM, January 10. /TASS/. The team of Donald Trump Jr., son of the US president-elect, bribed some socially vulnerable residents of Greenland to demonstrate support for the US president’s plans to purchase the island, Danmarks Radio (DR) reports, citing sources.

According to DR, some of the people who appeared in a video filmed at the Hereford Beefstouw restaurant in the island’s capital of Nuuk during Donald Trump Jr.'s January 7 visit, were homeless. In a photo, several Greenlanders wearing red Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats posed together with Trump’s son. Some of them had lunch with Donald Trump Jr. at the hotel restaurant where he stopped for a conversation with his Greenlandic supporters.

Local residents confirmed that Donald Trump Jr.’s PR team had been handing out MAGA hats on the street, inviting people to a free lunch at the hotel. The American visitor himself posted a photo on social media, with a caption reading: "Greenland loves America and Trump."

However, the US president-elect’s supporters reject these allegations. "The fact that impoverished and socially vulnerable people went to lunch at a restaurant does not mean they were bribed," said Jorgen Boassen, who identifies himself as "Trump’s biggest fan in Greenland." "People are free to express their views regardless of whether they oppose Trump’s plans or support them," he added.

Meanwhile, Aaja Chemnitz, Greenlandic member of the Danish Parliament, said she felt like Trump’s people had "bought" those people for their campaign. "I can confirm that at least some of those in the photo aren't political activists," she noted, adding: "There can be no free lunches. Greenland is already great and must not be purchased by Trump."

US President-elect Donald Trump said on January 7 that Greenland should join the United States in order to ensure national security and protection against Chinese and Russian threats. Trump said during his first presidential term back in 2019 that the US could purchase Greenland, which is currently part of Denmark and has broad autonomy rights.