FACTBOX: New US sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. The US administration introduces sanctions against against Russian oil and gas, mining and metals sectors, major oil producers, chief executives and senior government officials, the US Department of the Treasury said.

TASS gathers key facts of new restrictions.

Individuals

The US imposes sanctions on Deputy Energy Ministers Roman Marhasvin and Eduard Sheremetsev and four department directors of the ministry.

Furthermore, restrictive measures were introduced against Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov, Surgutneftegaz CEO Vladimir Bodganov, Lukoil President Vadim Vorobyov, and certain other high-ranking corporate executives.

Oilfield service providers

Achimgaz, Gazprom Shelfproekt, and other companies were hit by sanctions. Restrictions were also imposed on 27 subsidiaries of Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz.

Insurance

Ingosstrakh and Alfastrakhovanie insurance companies were added to the US sanction list.

Sanctions for alleged trading in Russian oil

The US Treasury included seventeen companies and three individuals from Hong Kong, Latvia, Liberia, the UAE and Russia due to anticipated trading in Russian oil. Furthermore, 183 tankers alleged to be involved in Russian oil transportation were added to the black list.

LNG and new projects

The US administration extends the sanction list in respect of entities supporting production and export of liquefied natural gas by Russia, including the Arctic LNG 2 project, metals, mining and oil industries. Vostok Oil and Polar Lithium projects were also hit by sanctions.