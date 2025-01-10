ROME, January 10. /TASS/. Up to 60,000 Ukrainian troops are involved in the military operation in the Kursk Region, Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday.

"There are 60,000 [Ukrainian troops] in this area," he said in an interview with RAI News 24 TV channel. Zelensky also admitted informing Kiev's European and US partners about the start of the military operation in the Kursk Region.

Ukraine's large-scale attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024. The authorities declared a federal state of emergency in the region and evacuated residents of border areas to safe territories. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 50,000 servicemen and 296 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy the Ukrainian formations is ongoing. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the combined Direct Line and Q&A session on December 19, 2024, that there is no military sense for the Ukrainian army to enter the Kursk Region and try to hold on there.