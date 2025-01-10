Indonesia managed to join BRICS despite domestic criticism, top diplomat says

TOKYO, January 10. /TASS/. Indonesia has managed to join BRICS as a full-fledged member in spite of initial domestic criticism of Jakarta’s decision, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said.

"Indonesia is considered an important nation and was given a fast track to become a member. At first, many questioned our decision to join BRICS, saying it was against our free and active policies," the Jakarta Globe quoted the top Indonesian diplomat as saying.

Sugiono noted that Indonesia’s "free and active" foreign policy allows the country to establish ties with any nation or group while maintaining independence in pursuing and defending its national interests.

On January 6, the Foreign Ministry of Brazil, which assumed the BRICS chairmanship on January 1, said that Indonesia had joined the association as a full-fledged member. The leaders of BRICS member states approved its candidacy at the Johannesburg summit in August 2023.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that thirteen countries were offered the partner country status following the summit. The list included Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became full members of the association.