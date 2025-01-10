Schoolboy breaks into school with hammer in Kursk

KURSK, January 10. /TASS/. A teenager carried out an attack with a hammer on School No. 54 in Kursk, leaving no one injured, Alexander Khinshtein, the deputy governor of Kursk Region, said on Friday.

"Around 8 a.m., a 16-year-old wearing a hat and balaclava burst into the school building with a hammer in his hands. The guard failed to stop him at the entrance for unknown reasons. The schoolboy ran into the building and broke one of the corridor windows; then he smashed the glass of the front door with a hammer and jumped out onto the street despite the pursuit. As he fled, he also threw a bag with two knives and a bottle of lighter fluid at the entrance. The entire incident took no more than two minutes," Khinshtein wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia's National Guard (Rosgvardiya) officers arrived four minutes after the guard pressed the alarm button, but the teenager had already managed to escape. The attacker was detained 4 km away in a neighboring settlement, the deputy governor specified.

The offender used to study at School No. 54. "According to preliminary information, complicated relations with a girl at School No. 54 pressured him into making this unprecedented move. The boy has never previously attracted the attention of psychologists or police. The moment I was informed about the incident, I immediately rushed to the site together with the heads of the Interior Ministry's regional departments and officers of Russia's National Guard. I had to see everything with my own eyes to understand how this could happen," Khinshtein added.