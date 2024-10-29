Ukrainian group of saboteurs trying to infiltrate Bryansk Region had ten men

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group that tries to infiltrate Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region was composed of around ten men, the press service of the Russian National Guard Service said.

"The enemy infantry sabotage and reconnaissance group was spotted in the Klimovsky district during an aerial survey conducted by the Russian Federal Security Service’s (FSB) border directorate, National Guard, and defense ministry. <…> The defense ministry’s artillery units and National Guard FPV drones delivered strikes on the group of about ten men," it said.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier that four saboteurs had been eliminated while trying to infiltrate the Bryansk Region on October 27. These men, according to the FSB, are presumably foreign mercenaries.