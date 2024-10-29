Russian aircraft destroy camouflaged enemy armored vehicle — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Crews of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft have destroyed a camouflaged Ukrainian armored vehicle in the borderline Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Su-25 ground attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces have delivered missile strikes on Ukrainian armored vehicles and military personnel in the border area of the Kursk Region. The attacks were carried out in pairs at low altitudes. Having launched the air-delivered munitions, the crews made a maneuver using flares and returned to the home airfield. As a result, a camouflaged armored vehicle and manpower of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed," the ministry stated.