Russian forces liberate three communities in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated three communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous lines and positions and liberated the settlement of Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Gornyak in active operations… Battlegroup East units improved their frontline positions and liberated the settlement of Dobrovolye," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 85 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 85 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 112th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Okhrimovka in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost some 85 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 480 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted more than 480 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 30th, 43rd, 44th, 60th and 63rd mechanized and 115th territorial defense brigades near Petropavlovka, Borovskaya Andreyevka, Senkovo, Lozovaya and Novoosinovo in the Kharkov Region, Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized and 1st National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 480 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, and also an M113 armored personnel carrier, a 155mm M198 howitzer and a 105mm M101 artillery gun of US manufacture, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 985 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 985 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup South units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 33rd, 54th and 110th mechanized, 79th air assault and 46th airmobile brigades in areas near the settlements of Zaliznyanskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Markovo, Stupochki, Stepanovka, Ilyinka, Chasov Yar and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 985 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 500 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Turkish-made armored vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized, 59th motorized infantry, 68th jaeger, 25th airborne, 35th marine infantry, 111th and 119th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Tarasovka, Krasnoye, Selidovo, Novoalekseyevka, Voznesenka, Lysovka and Leninskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed 13 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd and 100th mechanized, 68th and 152nd jaeger, 25th airborne and 35th marine infantry brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 500 personnel, a Turkish-made Kirpi armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers and three 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 125 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled a Ukrainian counterattack and inflicted roughly 125 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup East units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry and 123rd territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Uspenovka, Maksimovka and Razdolnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the 113th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 125 personnel, eight motor vehicles, a 203mm Pion self-propelled artillery system, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers and a French-made 155mm Caesar motorized artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 65 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 65 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 117th mechanized, 141st infantry, 124th and 126th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Kamyshany and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 65 personnel, eight motor vehicles and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian General Staff’s command center of unmanned systems

Russian forces struck the Ukrainian General Staff’s command center of unmanned systems and military airfields over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukrainian Air Force aerodrome infrastructure facilities, a command center of unmanned systems of Ukraine’s General Staff and massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 139 areas," the ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense forces shot down three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 98 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, it said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 647 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 34,783 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,902 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,481 multiple rocket launchers, 16,927 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,720 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.