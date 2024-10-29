MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated the servicemen of the 57th Motorized Rifle Regiment on the liberation of Katerinovka, the 114th Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade on the liberation of the settlement of Gornyak, and the 36th Independent Guards Motorized Rifle Lozova Brigade on the liberation of Doborovolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Your brave and decisive actions allow you to successfully repel the enemy and make a significant contribution to the overall advance of the battlegroup South," the minister’s congratulatory telegram to the 57th Motorized Rifle Regiment, published on the department’s official Telegram channel, reads.

Similar personal congratulations were also sent to the 114th Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade, the 36th Independent Guards Motorized Rifle Lozovskaya Red Banner Brigade, the 57th Independent Guards Motorized Rifle Krasnograd Red Banner Order of Suvorov 2nd Degree Brigade, and the 14th Independent Guards Order of Kutuzov Special Purpose Brigade.

"Knowing no fear in the fight, every warrior of the brigade selflessly goes into battle while the enemy continues to suffer serious losses. The servicemen of the unit show bravery and courage during combat operations in the Ugledar and Krasnoarmeysk directions," Belousov pointed out in his congratulatory message to the 114th Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade.

In his telegram to the 36th Independent Guards Motorized Rifle Lozovskaya Red Banner Brigade, the minister noted that the soldiers showed outstanding courage, heroism and bravery while fulfilling their duty. The servicemen of the 57th Independent Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, he pointed out, "in the battles in the Artyomovsk direction during the liberation of Bakhmut (the Ukrainian name of Artyomovsk - TASS) and Kurdyumovka wrote glorious pages of feats in the history of the unit." The minister also noted the bravery and selflessness of servicemen of the 14th Independent Guards Special Purpose Brigade of the Order of Kutuzov.

Almost 10,000 servicemen of these brigades and regiments have been honored with state awards, Belousov's telegrams indicate.