France needs alliance with Russia for lasting peace, prosperity in Europe — activist

PARIS, October 29. /TASS/. An alliance between Russia and France is necessary to establish lasting peace and prosperity in Europe, grandson of former French President Charles de Gaulle, social activist Pierre de Gaulle said at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the USSR and France.

"Without peace and alliance with Russia, there can be neither lasting peace nor prosperity in Europe," de Gaulle emphasized.

According to him, "the irresponsibility and arrogance of Western and French leaders, who deny logic, belittle the sovereignty of their own countries and despise the deep aspirations of their peoples, prove this obvious fact.".