Bitcoin surpasses $70,000, first time since July 29

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The price of bitcoin exceeded $70,000 during the trading session on Tuesday, according to Binance data as of 1:07 a.m. Moscow time (10:07 p.m. GMT on October 28).

As of 1:49 a.m. Moscow time (10:49 p.m. GMT on October 28), bitcoin slowed its growth and reached $69,812.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.