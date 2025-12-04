Russia’s UN envoy arrives in Lebanon as part of Security Council delegation

UNITED NATIONS, December 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has arrived in Lebanon as part of a delegation of UN Security Council member states.

"On December 3, Permanent Representative V. A. Nebenzya arrived in Lebanon as part of a delegation of UN Security Council member states," the press service of Russia’s UN mission said on its Telegram channel. "The diplomats plan to meet with the leadership of the Lebanese Republic in Beirut, as well as visit the area of responsibility of UNIFIL (the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), which plays an important role in maintaining calm north of the Blue Line," the statement said.

The mission noted that, as part of the delegation’s trip to the Middle East, UN Security Council representatives will visit Syria for the first time in the Council’s history.

In late August, the UN Security Council extended UNIFIL’s mandate until December 31, 2026, and ordered the start of an orderly and safe reduction and withdrawal of its personnel beginning December 31, 2026, over the course of one year.