West twists strike at Kiev hospital by Bucha template — Russian envoy to OSCE

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The situation regarding the missile that hit the Okhmatdet hospital in Kiev is being promoted by Western states under the same template of massive dissemination of fake information that was used during the anti-Russian provocation in Bucha in April, 2022, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Maksim Buyakevich said during the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

"One thing is clear: the Okhmatdet story is being used by the Kiev regime’s sponsors to demonize Russia. It is being done by the same template it was done during the promotion of fake reports about the alleged airstrikes at the drama theater and the maternity hospital in Mariupol in March, 2022, during the shelling of the railway station in Kramatorsk and the alleged ‘atrocities’ in Bucha in April, 2022. All abovementioned fantasies of the Western propaganda have long been debunked and the West knows and realizes it. However, one way or another, they were utilized to full capacity in order to consolidate the ranks of NATO member states and to continue the military pumping of the Kiev regime," he pointed out.

The envoy also underscored that, amid the Kiev regime’s targeted attacks on children, Washington and London continue to invest into maintaining the degree of the armed standoff.

"Last week, the United States announced the provision of yet another package of military aid for Vladimir Zelensky’s militants worth $225 million. This package includes ammunition and missiles, which cannot will not break the situation on the battlefield, but will definitely prolong the conflict, cause new casualties and destruction," he noted.

"The fact that the level of escalation is being defined far from Kiev is also proven by the words of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who said at the NATO Public Forum last week that Washington was working with Kiev on a ‘forceful and energetic response’ to the alleged Russian strike at the Okhmatdet children’s hospital on July 8," the diplomat continued. "Meanwhile, the US high-ranking official forgot to mention that our forces do not have the NASAMS missile systems, which were used in the strike at the Okhmatdet. Only the Kiev regime’s units have it, mainly supplied by Norway, a NATO member state."

Previously, the Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of striking civilian targets in Kiev - in particular, the Okhmatdet hospital. Moscow debunked these claims, called them false, adding that a Ukrainian air defense missile fell on the hospital.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that, in response to attempted attacks at Russian energy facilities, Russia carried out a precision strike at Ukrainian military-industrial targets and airbases, adding that all targets were hit. The Defense Ministry specified that photo and video from the scene confirm the fact of destruction, caused by a fallen Ukrainian air defense missile.