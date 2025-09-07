Bundeswehr deploys over 1,000 units of equipment to Lithuania for Quadriga drills

BERLIN, September 7. /TASS/. The Bundeswehr has deployed more than 1,000 units of military equipment to Lithuania to participate in the large-scale Quadriga-2025 drills to protect the Baltic Sea region in a military conflict, DPA news agency reported, citing a military representative.

Combat vehicles, armored recovery vehicles, medical trucks and other equipment, along with accompanying personnel, were transferred from Rostock across the Baltic Sea to Lithuania on two cargo ships. After arriving at the port of Klaipeda, the convoy headed to Pabrade and other Lithuanian military bases, the agency said.

The Quadriga-2025 exercises are taking place in several stages from August 18 to September 30 in Germany, Lithuania, Finland and the Baltic Sea. They involve more than 8,000 military personnel from 14 countries, 40 ships, 30 aircraft and more than 1,800 units of equipment. The maneuvers also include the Grand Eagle exercises for the transfer of forces and equipment by land, sea and air to Lithuania.

According to Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer some stages of the maneuvers will overlap with the Zapad-2025 exercises, which will be held from September 12 to 16 in Belarus. The topic of the drills will be the use of groups of troops for ensuring military security of the union state. The military personnel of Belarus and Russia plan to practice, among other things, repelling air strikes and combating enemy sabotage groups. The participants will also work out planning for the use of nuclear weapons and a mobile missile system with an Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile.