UN Security Council members invited to Cairo conference on Palestine — Egyptian diplomat

ROME, 19 October. /TASS/. Representatives of members of the UN Security Council, as well as Germany, Italy, Spain and Turkey have been invited to an international meeting in Cairo on October 21 to discuss the crisis over Palestine, Egyptian Ambassador to Italy Bassam Rady told reporters.

"The world leaders are invited: the countries of the [UN Security Council] 'five,' as well as Turkey, Germany, Spain as the country presiding over the European Union, all the Arab states are invited," the diplomat said. Earlier, it became known that the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will participate in the forum. The ambassador clarified that he does not know the final list of participants. "We hope that at this summit there will be proposals that will make it possible to achieve peace and security in the region," he said.

The diplomat explained why Egypt, which has historically defended Palestinian rights, could not accept the population of the Gaza Strip. "This would be a transfer of the Palestinian population, which does not solve the problem. Our position is very clear - this is not a solution. If the Palestinians move from Gaza go to Egypt, the population of the West Bank will go to Jordan. And this will move the war between Hamas and Israel to Sinai, and we will lose 50 years of our peace," the ambassador noted. He pointed to the need to implement UN resolutions, "none of which have been implemented for decades."

Earlier, Egypt suggested holding a regional international summit on Palestine.