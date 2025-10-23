{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Max messenger saw twofold increase in daily users in September — expert Shirokikh

The platform’s monthly reach climbed to nearly 42 million users, said CEO of the National Association of Television and Radio Broadcasters

PSKOV, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian messenger Max showed a sharp increase in audience activity in September, doubling its daily traffic, while the platform’s monthly reach climbed to nearly 42 million users, signaling the service’s rapid growth, CEO of the National Association of Television and Radio Broadcasters Alexander Shirokikh said at the international media forum in Pskov.

"If we look at August, Max had 7 million users per day. <...> In September, Max doubled this figure to 14 million per day. In September, the maximum monthly reach was 42 million people," Shirokikh said, emphasizing that the data was provided by Mediascope, the official measurement company, ensuring its reliability.

According to him, audience growth accelerated following the introduction of the channels feature in July. Although Max still trails Telegram, which has 91 million monthly users, its growth dynamics are viewed as highly positive. The surge from August to September was particularly notable, with the gradual rollout of channel access becoming a key driver of expansion.

Initially, only select publishers were granted access to the feature. Later, it was extended to all channel owners registered with Roskomnadzor who had audiences of 10,000 subscribers or more. This step triggered a rapid increase in the number of channels, with around 17,000 new ones created within just a few days, Shirokikh noted.

Ukrainian extremist website poses threat to hundreds of children — teenage activist
According to Faina Savenkova, despite being only 16, she knows what it means "to be targeted by hatred and lies"
Russia affirms commitments to build first nuclear plant in Kazakhstan — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister said that a lot of attention is paid to assisting in provision of energy security through joint thermal and hydro power projects
EU summit to focus on efforts to seize Russia’s frozen assets, 20th sanctions package
Also, the summit will discuss accelerating work toward European common defense readiness amid drone incursions
Trump says he thinks Russia is willing to `make a deal’ on Ukraine
US leader said he thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is willing to negotiate a little bit further"
IN BRIEF: What is known about consequences of explosion in Russia’s Urals region
According to the latest data, 10 people died and another 18 were injured
Trump must understand Russia's position for summit to succeed — former CIA analyst
"The Russian demands are very clear," Larry Johnson stated
Hungarian official slams top Polish diplomat’s remark about blowing up Druzhba pipeline
"This is the most blatant example of warmongering," Zoltan Kovacs, Hungarian secretary of state for public diplomacy and relations, said
Blast kills four people at Urals plant — governor
Several others injured, Alexey Texler said
Zelensky devastated by Russian army advances, Trump's refusal to supply Tomahawks — expert
Eddie Gonzales said that Vladimir Zelensky is not a military strategist
Russian forces occupy new positions after advancing in southwestern Volchansk — expert
The Russian troops also advanced near Tikhiy
Hungary will not send its citizens to die for Ukraine on orders from EU — Orban
On Thursday, Budapest will once again host the Peace March in support of the Hungarian government's policy aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine
Brent futures climb in wake of US sanctions on Russian oil producers
As of 0:25 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday, the price of December Brent futures grew 3.99% to $64.12 per barrel
Substitution of Russian oil in global market takes time — Putin
Suggestions on investments in the hydrocarbon energy sector were for the first time made by the International Energy Agency, the Russian president said
Blast rips through Urals plant killing people — Texler
Governor said that there is no threat to residents of the city and civilian objects
Sweden confirms plans to sell up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets to Kiev
According to the government, the deal could be paid for using frozen Russian assets
France is preparing for long confrontation with Russia — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova pointed out that France was currently grappling with severe socioeconomic challenges and is unable to extricate itself from a prolonged domestic political crisis
Use of seized Russian assets would cost Germany over 100 bln euros — DPA
Berlin stands to lose the most if Russian Central Bank funds are planned to be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine, Matthias Schepp said
Moscow to respond harshly if EU uses Russian assets — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Russian side's reaction to foreign companies leaving the country in 2022 emphasized their "endless peacefulness" and focus on cooperation
EU’s initiatives to confiscate Russian assets to trigger painful response — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the initiatives on expropriating the Russian assets may well be displayed in the "Russophobia museum"
Russian forces successfully land on Karantin Island in Kherson
"The mission was challenging - crossing the water under potential fire and establishing a foothold for further advances," the reconnaissance platoon’s commander said
Israel to lose US support if annexes West Bank, Trump says
US Vice President JD Vance described Israel’s attempts to annex the West Bank as "a very stupid political stunt"
Trump tried 'to sober Zelensky up' at White House — senator
According to Alexander Voloshin, after the phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin Donald Trump's actual position became clear: "denying reality is now unacceptable"
New US sanctions won’t significantly impact Russia's economic health — Putin
"Regarding the new sanctions, there is nothing new about it," the Russian president said
Putin to attend meeting of Russian Geographical Society
At the meeting, the RGO will review its work over the past five years and set out paths for development until 2030
US sanctions against Lukoil, Rosneft won’t cause problems for Russia — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "if the current US administration follows the example of its predecessors and tries to force Russia to compromise its national interests through illegal sanctions, the result will be the same"
Minsk’s opponents train ‘army’ of up to 15,000 people in EU — security official
According to Sergey Terebov, the so-called army is formed from illegal armed groups of Belarusian citizens operating in Poland, Ukraine, and Lithuania
Russia may introduce retaliatory measures against Norwegian fishing vessels in 2025
According to Ilya Shestakov, head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, the situation is not yet impacting fish stocks
US Treasury announces imposing sanctions on major Russian oil producers
New restrictions will target Rosneft and Lukoil
European Commission exhausts resources for financing Kiev from EU budget — source
The source noted that attempting to raise tens of billions of euros in new loans under the current conditions threatens the European Union with losing its highest credit rating, which would be a "financial disaster"
Putin instructs Prosecutor General's Office to sign UN Convention against Cybercrime
The government sent the head of state a proposal to approve the signing of the convention on Wednesday
Kiev regime will not receive any ‘reparations’ from Russia — MFA
"Ultimately, Europeans will bear full responsibility for the fallout from seizures and other manipulations of Russia's reserves, as well as for repaying loans previously extended to the Zelensky-led clique," Maria Zakharova stated
US lifts key restriction on Kiev's use of some missiles for strikes inside Russia — WSJ
Russia has repeatedly said that long-range missile strikes are not carried out by Kiev but by Western countries, noted newspaper
Ukraine may still be developing components for biological weapons — Russian MFA
Moscow see this as a direct national security threat," added Konstantin Vorontsov
Trump has quite a history of canceling meetings with Putin over Ukraine
US leader cancelled meetings with Russian president at least three times, TASS has calculated
Trump may force Zelensky into playing by his rules — former CIA analyst
Larry Johnson said he could have stopped the war in Ukraine immediately
No obstacles to Putin-Trump meeting, media leaks: Foreign Ministry statements
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, preparations for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are ongoing
Zelensky tried to bribe Trump but did not succeed, Ukraine’s opposition politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that that the US president toyed with Zelensky like a cat with a mouse, mocking him about the possibility of constructing a tunnel between the US and Russia
Trump dismisses report of US lifting restrictions on Kiev’s strikes inside Russia
The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!" the president stressed
Putin will not attend G20 summit personally — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia will be represented at a worthy level
EU includes 117 Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ vessels in new sanctions — Dutch foreign minister
David van Weel also said that the EU is already working on the next package of restrictions
Trump consulted with Bannon on eve of quarrel with Zelensky — The Atlantic
Former chief political advisor Steve Bannon spent about 30 minutes explaining why he doesn't like the deal and why he doesn't trust the Ukrainian leader
EU ambassadors agree 19th sanctions package against Russia — Reuters
A written procedure for Council approval has been launched, noted news agency
Moscow outraged by French General Staff's calls to prepare for conflict with Russia
The embassy reassured French citizens that "Russia has no intention of attacking France or any other EU state, either now, in three or four years’ time, or in the future"
Zelensky signs law to deploy sailors to Ukrainian ships in NATO ports
The law allows the government to deploy units of the Ukrainian army to Turkey and Great Britain
Top US official announces destruction of boat used for drug trafficking in Pacific Ocean
According to the TV channel, this is the eighth boat the US military has destroyed under the pretext of combating drug trafficking
NATO's weakness is it has never fought against combat-ready armies — Russian top brass
In contrast, Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov asserted that the Russian Armed Forces are currently the most combat-ready military in the world
US `not going’ to fire Tomahawks, and teaching their use will take up to a year — Trump
"We know how to use it, and we're not going to be teaching other people," US leader added
Russian troops improve positions near Stavki in Donetsk region — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that Ukrainian militants continue holding on to the strategic heights near Stavki despite casualties
Press review: EU mulls Russian asset use for Ukraine and Fatah disputes Hamas postwar rule
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 22nd
Russia sees no major hurdles to US deal on Ukrainian settlement — diplomat
Maria Zakharova added that this is "difficult and painstaking work"
Assessment scale being developed for foreign companies willing to return to Russia
The circumstances of companies' closure in Russia will be taken into account first and foremost, noted Deputy Minister of Economic Development Denis Tyupyshev
North Korea tests two hypersonic missiles on Wednesday — KCNA
The launch was overseen by Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea
US sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil hard to be implemented — expert Kloza
The recent increase in oil prices represents the market correction, noted the Chief Oil Analyst at Turner Mason & Co
What is known about 19th package of anti-Russia sanctions
The 19th package of EU sanctions includes a ban on purchase of Russian LNG for European countries, Reuters reported
Sovereign AI, Year of Geography in Russia: Putin's statements at RGS Congress
TASS has compiled the president’s key statements
Americans should understand Moscow doesn’t want war — Russian commander
Russia covers one-sixth of the earth's landmass, and it doesn’t need more territory, Apty Alaudinov said
EU bans deliveries of lavatory pans to Russia in its new sanction package
The EU gave no rationale to this specific prohibition
French prosecutors open investigation into death threats to ex-president in prison
Three people who threatened the ex-president have been isolated, the TV channel said
China lodges complaint over inclusion of its companies in 19th sanctions package
According to Chenese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, Beijing consistently seeks to promote dialogue and reconciliation and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods
Ukraine attempts to transfer sabotage groups to Russia via Belarus — security official
Sergey Terebov noted that the State Security Committee’s efforts are focused on identifying Ukrainian special services agents
Some NATO members may lift restrictions on nuclear weapons’ deployment — diplomat
Maria Zakharova highlighted continued appeals of Warsaw's state officials to the United States "in an attempt to lure Washington into a venture regarding the deployment of US nuclear weapons on Polish territory"
Hungary not going to let EU drag it into Ukraine conflict — PM Orban
"We will not give away our money, we will not give away our weapons, and we will not go to war to die for Ukraine," the Hungarian Prime Minister said
Death toll from Urals plant blast climbs to nine — governor
Five others were injured, he added
Russian mortar wipes out Ukrainian UAV control post at 15 km distance in Donetsk region
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that after receiving reconnaissance data, the mortar crew promptly moved to a firing position
China to take measures in response to EU sanctions — ministry
Brussels stubbornly pursues the policy of toughening sanctions against Moscow and these restrictions already affected major Chinese refineries and traders in energy resources, the Ministry of Commerce noted
EU imposes sanctions against AvtoVAZ carmaker, its CEO Maxim Sokolov — document
The sanctions will take effect on October 24, 2025
Trump to agree with Putin’s proposal to extend New START Treaty — US analyst
Andrew Napolitano believes that the New START Treaty will be discussed at the next meeting between Putin and Trump
Press review: US readies talks with Russia on irritants as Moscow conducts nuclear drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 23rd
NATO can down Russian planes if they pose a threat, Rutte says
"If they do not pose a threat, they will be intercepted and then gently being guided outside of a member country's airspace," the NATO chief stressed
Russian Foreign Ministry open to contacts with US State Department — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Russia "took note of some of the statements made by the US president on October 22, including the most notable ones about canceling the Russia-US summit originally proposed by the US"
EU bans transactions with several CIS banks under 19th sanctions package
As part of the 19th sanctions package, the EU has prohibited European financial institutions from conducting any transactions with these banks
Ukrainian forces are attempting to create impression of chaos — Crimea’s top legislator
According to Vladimir Konstantinov, Crimea is a high-profile issue
Dramatic reduction of Russian oil quantity to cause price growth — Putin
Prices will grow in particular at gas stations and the US will not be an exception, the Russian president added
Special operation's goals unchanged, they are starting point for dialogue on Ukraine — MFA
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also emphasized the importance of allowing the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to operate freely
No arms supplies will help Kiev — Russian MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the regime's troops are losing strength on the frontlines, and even the resources that reach them are immediately lost
Russian troops storm into Sinelnikovo in Kharkov Region, says military expert
Some buildings on Lesnaya Street are already under control of the Russian units
Immediate ceasefire would leave much of Ukraine under Nazi control — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister reiterated that it is crucial to resolve the issue at its core and address its root causes
NATO hostility could lead to a clash between nuclear powers, Russian senior diplomat warns
Among the corresponding negative factors, Sergey Ryabkov highlighted the development by this self-proclaimed nuclear alliance of so-called joint nuclear missions
ICBM, cruise missiles launched during nuclear exercise — Kremlin
The Russian strategic defensive forces are based on combat-ready troops of the Aerospace Force that integrates the missile attack early warning system, the space control system, the anti-ballistic missile, space and air defense systems
US ready for meetings with Russian officials to resolve Ukraine conflict — Rubio
"We will always be interested in engaging if there is an opportunity to achieve peace," US Secretary of State said
EU includes Sollers in sanctions package
The restrictions are to take effect on October 24, 2025
French cyclist Sehili released in courtroom in Russia’s Far East
The court also relieved Sofiane Sehili from paying a fine amounting to about 600$
Russia will not allow itself to be drawn into costly arms race — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that "Russia has learned the lessons of history"
Trump announces Gaza visit
According to the US plan for resolving the conflict in Gaza, previously published by the presidential administration, the enclave is to be placed under external administration for a transitional period
No agreement on Lavrov-Rubio meeting in Budapest — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned against spreading information that "something has been canceled"
US to tighten sanctions on Russia on October 22-23 — Bessent
Secretary of the Treasury did not provide any details
Putin calls today's nuclear forces training 'scheduled'
The strategic nuclear forces drill was conducted under the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces’ supreme commander-in-chief
Russia’s chief negotiator confirms handover of 1,000 bodies of killed soldiers to Kiev
Ukraine, in turn, handed 31 bodies of fallen Russian soldiers over to Russia, Vladimir Medinsky said
Belgium to block confiscation of Russian assets if EU does not share all risks — PM
Bart De Wever added that, if unity cannot be achieved, he will "do everything in his power at the European level, also at the national level, politically and legally, to stop this decision"
Russian troops strike energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,580 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Ukraine loses sovereignty as EU starts discussing its division — Hungarian PM
According to Viktor Orban, EU leaders claim to support Ukraine and seek to "squeeze it into the European Union," but "the issue of dividing Ukraine is already on the agenda"
Shares of oil and gas companies decline on Moscow Exchange amid new sanctions
On the evening of October 22, 2025, the US Department of the Treasury announced new anti-Russian restrictions targeting Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as their subsidiaries
Sanctions not strengthening Russia-US relations — Putin
"Speaking about the political part, then, certainly, this is an unfriendly act against Russia," the Russian president said
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
A woman was killed in the village of Novye Yurkovichi in the Bryansk Region as a result of the attack
Markets fear a sharp decline in Russian oil exports following new US sanctions — expert
According to Jorge Leon, "combined with the recent wave of attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, these sanctions raise the prospect of major disruptions to Russian crude production and exports, heightening the risk of forced production shut-ins"
Law enforcers dismiss as fake news Russia’s alleged strike on kindergarten in Kharkov
According to the source, the strike was delivered at a Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) assembly workshop and there was never a kindergarten at the site
New anti-Russian sanctions, continued dialogue with US: what Russian diplomat said
Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow sees no significant obstacles to agreeing on the framework for a settlement in Ukraine that was discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump
Budapest summit should help Trump understand special military op's legitimacy — US analyst
"If President Trump is of the view that he can talk President [Vladimir] Putin into summarily stopping the special military operation right now, that's a fanciful and unrealistic view," Andrew Napolitano said
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region
Trump calls Putin’s proposal regarding New START a ‘very appropriate thing’
The Russian president earlier announced at a meeting of senior Security Council officials that Russia will be ready to maintain the central limits under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for another year after it expires in February, provided the United States makes a reciprocal move
EU ban on tourist services in Russia discriminates against its own citizens — expert
Arthur Muradyan also noted that the ban raises questions both in terms of implementation and enforcement
