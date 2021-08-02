Russia’s new space research lab to more than double experiments in orbit

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Nauka (Science) multi-purpose laboratory module will more than double the number of experiments the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) can perform, State Space Corporation Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"It [the module] will make it possible to conduct 150% more experiments using the equipment and workplaces installed on the Nauka module," Rogozin said during his lecture at the Summer Space School.

The Nauka space research lab was launched from the Baikonur spaceport on July 21. The module docked with the International Space Station on July 29. The module is for implementing a Russian program of applied research and experiments. With the launch of the Nauka research module into operation, the Russian segment of the International Space Station will receive additional space for equipping workplaces, storing cargoes and accommodating water and oxygen regeneration equipment.

The Summer Space School is an annual scientific and educational program for schoolchildren, students and specialists. This year, the school is being run at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) in Moscow. The school’s program consists of two stages: at first, the participants take a course of theoretical lectures on astrophysics, cosmonautics, space medicine and space communications, following which they get practical skills with a simulated interstellar flight.