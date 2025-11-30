Zelensky appoints ex-ambassador to US as his investment adviser

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has appointed Ukraine’s former ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova as his adviser on restoration and investment issues.

"From today, Oksana Markarova will continue helping our country in the capacity of my adviser on issues of Ukraine’s restoration and investments. <…> The sphere of her competence will include consultancy on issues that strengthen Ukraine, namely, a better business climate, ensuring financial stability of our state, attracting investments, and planning restoration efforts along with our strategic partners," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the Strana media outlet, Markarova was considered as a potential candidate for Zelensky’s office head after Andrey Yermak vacated the office. She served as Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States from February 25, 2021 to August 27, 2025. Prior to that, she was Ukraine’s finance minister from November 2018 to March 2020.