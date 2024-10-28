Biden casts his early vote in US presidential election

WASHINGTON, October 28. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden cast his early ballot for president in his home state of Delaware, the White House press pool said.

According to journalists, Biden waited in line along with other voters to cast his ballot at an early voting site.

The general presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. The presidential office will be contested by Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.