PARIS, October 29. /TASS/. The world needs a new order within the BRICS framework to ensure international security and protection of human rights, grandson of former French President Charles de Gaulle, social activist Pierre de Gaulle said at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the USSR and France.

"The world now needs a new order within the BRICS framework to restore balance, ensure international security, peace, protection of human rights, family and identity of peoples, realization of the right to education," de Gaulle said.

"The BRICS summit chaired by Russia, which recently concluded in Kazan, was a vivid demonstration of the success of the multipolar world and Russian policy," the social activist emphasized.

He pointed out that "BRICS will inevitably develop, and Western propaganda will no longer be able to hide this fact." According to de Gaulle, France should not miss the opportunity and find its place in the community. "It would be a serious mistake to refuse to participate in BRICS. France must regain its independence and uniqueness, as well as the influence it has always had on the international scene," he pointed out.

The 16th BRICS summit, which has become a key event of Russia's chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit, the participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. The main topics of the document include the development of the association, its position on global issues, settlement of regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.