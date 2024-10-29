MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces have liberated the town of Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation.

Town liberated

- Russia’s Battlegroup Center has liberated all of Selidovo in the DPR, according to Russia’s top brass.

- Enemy defenses in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the line of engagement collapsed after Ukraine lost the locality, military officials told TASS.

Prior events

- Ukrainian troops became mired in Selidovo in late September, a Russian military source said then.

- An operation to cut off the road linking Selidovo and the locality of Tsukurino paved the way for their quagmire, which, in turn, helped cut off a major Ukrainian logistics hub.

- Earlier this month, the Ukrainian military admitted that the situation for its troops had worsened on the front line near Selidovo in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR, said Vitaly Milovidov, spokesman for Ukraine’s 15th Kara-Dag brigade of operational assignment at the National Guard of Ukraine.

Importance

- Since 2014, Selidovo has been a key location for the deployment of Ukrainian troops, and its strategic significance has only increased since 2022.

- The town was used as a hub for supplying multiple enemy formations in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye sectors of the line of engagement.