DUBAI, October 29. /TASS/. Almost half of Americans are not happy with US President Joe Biden’s Ukraine policy, according to a poll conducted by the British research company Deltapoll for the Emirati newspaper The National.

According to the study, 46% of respondents disagree with Biden's decisions on Ukraine, while 39% hold the opposite view. Among supporters of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as many as 80% express dissatisfaction with the position of the current American leadership on this issue. Meanwhile, 68% of residents who support Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris approve of the current administration's policy.

The survey also asked Americans what they thought about the Gaza conflict: 49% of respondents do not support Washington's policy in this area. Among Trump supporters, the number is 81%, while among Harris supporters it is 24%.

The poll was conducted from October 17 to 24, with over 3,000 American adults participating.

On October 29, Vladimir Zelensky said that there is a risk of the United States ceasing its support for Ukraine if Trump wins the US presidential election. In his opinion, if Washington does indeed stop supporting Kiev, Russia will win and the West will suffer.

Earlier, the Associated Press noted that the continuation of arms supplies to Kiev and the prospects for ending the Ukrainian conflict directly depend on who wins the White House, as Harris and Trump hold completely different views on the issue of further support for Ukraine.