Russian air defenses intercept Ukraine’s strike on Lugansk — LPR authorities

LUGANSK, October 29. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have intercepted a Ukrainian missile attack on Lugansk, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) press service reported.

"Ukraine has attempted to shell Lugansk with unidentified missiles again. The attack was repelled by air defenses. A portion of the missiles detonated in the industrial area of the city. The emergency services are working at the scene," the message reads.

According to the authorities, the traffic in the area of Lugansk’s Gorky park has been blocked due to the attack. "We urge the civilians to remain cautious," the LPR authorities concluded.