Northern Fleet’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate enters Bizerte port in Tunisia - press service

BIZERTE /Tunisia/, October 29. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate has entered the port of Bizerte in Tunisia, the press service reported.

During the call of the Russian ship, a number of events will be held with the participation of its command and representatives of the Russian Embassy in Tunisia, the Russian Science and Culture Center, the Tunisian Defense Ministry and the Navy. According to the press service, the main purpose of the call is "participation of Russian sailors in the commemorative events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the stay of the Russian squadron in Tunisia." "On this day, the flag of the Russian Fleet will be hoisted again in Bizerte after 100 years within the framework of commemorative events," the Northern Fleet’s press service emphasized.

On May 17, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate began its long-distance voyage. During this time, the Northern Fleet ship has already covered more than 23,000 nautical miles. The main tasks of the campaign are to show the flag and ensure naval presence in operationally important areas of the maritime zone.

The Northern Fleet frigate entered the Mediterranean Sea on July 24. In addition to performing a number of military and diplomatic tasks during business visits to the ports of the Mediterranean countries, the frigate's crew practiced interaction with other Russian ships in the Mediterranean and performed a number of tasks as part of the Russian Navy grouping. The Russian frigate has already visited the port of Havana in Cuba, the port of La Guaira in Venezuela and the port of Oran in Algeria.