MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The invasion of the Ukrainian forces into the Kursk Region has no clear aim, although the best units of the Ukrainian army are involved in it, the Ukrainian army’s Colonel-General Dmitry Marchenko has said.

"I do not know the ultimate goal of the Kursk operation. The replenishment there is much faster than in the Kupyansk or other areas. I don't understand what this is being done for. In order to keep such a large number of troops in the Kursk Region you need a considerable resource and you need to understand what to do next," he said in an interview with former parliament member Borislav Beryoza. The video was ,uploaded to the legislator’s YouTube-channel.

Marchenko also recognized that the Russian Armed Forces were gradually ousting the Ukrainian forces from the region.

Ukraine’s massive incursion into the Kursk Region began on August 6. A federal level state of emergency is in effect there. Residents of border areas are being taken to safety. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 27,500 troops and 177 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in Kursk Region. The operation to wipe out the Ukrainian forces continues.