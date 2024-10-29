Repelling counterattacks, striking reserves, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 400 servicemen and 16 armored vehicles over the past day in the Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost more than 27,950 servicemen since the fighting began in the region.

Over the past day, Russian troops have repelled five enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Daryino and Novoivanovka.

Operational/tactical aircraft and missile forces have hit amassment areas and enemy reserves in the Sumy Region.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Units of the battlegroup North repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks towards the settlements of Daryino and Novoivanovka.

- They continued their offensive and struck Ukrainian formations in the areas of the settlements of Daryino, Nizhny Klin, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

- Russian tactical aircraft and artillery hit clusters of manpower and equipment of 16 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region.

- Operational/tactical aircraft and missile forces hit amassment areas and enemy reserves in the Sumy Region.

- The operation to destroy Ukrainian forces is ongoing.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 400 servicemen, 16 armored vehicles, including two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, 12 armored fighting vehicles, as well as four artillery pieces, among them a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit, a mortar, an electronic warfare station, a counter-battery radar, an armored repair and recovery vehicle, as well as 24 motor vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 27,950 servicemen, 179 tanks, 100 infantry fighting vehicles, 106 armored personnel carriers, 1,032 armored combat vehicles, 734 motor vehicles, 240 artillery pieces, 40 multiple rocket launchers, including eleven HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, seven transport and loading vehicles, 58 electronic warfare stations, 12 counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 24 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 13 counter-obstacle vehicles and one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, four armored repair and recovery vehicles, as well as a command and staff vehicle.