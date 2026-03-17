Ukraine fires artillery weapons on Kursk Region 37 times over past 24 hours

KURSK, March 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s bordering Kursk Region with 36 drones of various types over the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian military have also fired artillery weapons 37 times on the region’s evacuated zones, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 09:00 a.m. (06:00 a.m. GMT) on March 16 and 07:00 a.m. (04:00 a.m. GMT) on March 17, a total of 36 enemy drones of various types were downed. The enemy fired artillery weapons 37 times on evacuated areas. Drones attacked our territory 11 times by dropping explosive devices," the governor wrote on his Max social media channel.

According to him, the attacks on a power facility disrupted electric power supply in the Rylsky, Glushkovsky, and Korenevsky districts. Currently, electricity supply has been restored in most populated areas. In the village of Konyshevka, a residential building, a garage, outbuildings, as well as two cars, were damaged.

The regional governor added that there have been no fatalities or injuries as a result of the Ukrainian attack over the past 24 hours.