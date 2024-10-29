UAE president wants to take relations with Russia to strategic partnership level — agency

DUBAI, October 29. /TASS/. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that his country is interested in a strategic partnership with Russia, the WAM news agency said after his meeting with visiting Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

According to the agency, the sides discussed "further steps to strengthen cooperation and further joint work" in light of the UAE president’s recent official visit to Russia. They also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues.

Shoigu arrived in Abu Dhabi on a working visit on October 28. According to the press service of the Russian Security Council, Shoigu and the UAE president focused their discussion on the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral cooperation.

The UAE president visited Russia last week to take part in the BRICS Summit in Kazan. His official program kicked off on October 21, preceded by an informal dinner at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow the day prior, according to the Kremlin press service.