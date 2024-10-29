Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine Russia's legitimate military target — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. A plant of Rheinmetall, a German arms manufacturer, launched in Ukraine, is a legitimate military target for the Russian Armed Forces, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Certainly it is," he said, replying to a question on the matter.

Earlier, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company was opening a plant in Ukraine specializing in the repair and production of armored vehicles. He noted that the company is also working on establishing a gunpowder factory and a munitions plant, as well as launching production of air defense systems in Ukraine.

Rheinmetall is Germany’s largest defense contractor. It substantially profits from the Ukrainian conflict and anticipates further increased revenues. In 2023, its turnover went up by 12%, to 7.1 bln euros, with its net income growing by 9%, up to 0.6 bln euros.