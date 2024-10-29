North Korea’s top diplomat leaves for official visit to Russia

SEOUL, October 29. /TASS/. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui left on Monday for an official visit to Moscow.

Before her flight to Russia, she met with Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora, the Russian embassy in North Korea said.

"On October 28, Ambassador Matsegora met at Pyongyang International Airport with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui who is leading a delegation on an official visit to Moscow," the embassy said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

The visit is part of a strategic dialogue agreement reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the Russian president’s state visit to Pyongyang in June.