DONETSK, October 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian defense in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) area has collapsed after the loss of Selidovo, a military source has told TASS.

"With the loss of Selidovo, the enemy's defenses near Krasnoarmeysk have collapsed," the source said.

"In the battles in Selidovo, Gornyak, Ukrainsk and a number of villages in the vicinity of Selidovo the enemy lost a significant part of the garrison that had been expected to defend Krasnoarmeysk," the source stated.

There is confirmed evidence several thousand Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded.