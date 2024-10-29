Russia, Iran should unite against Western propaganda — Iranian expert

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The West seeks to sow discord between Russia and Iran, and both countries should jointly counter false Western propaganda, Iranian political scientist and international security expert Professor Ruhollah Modabber told TASS.

"Throughout history, the West has never been friendly toward Iran. It is essential to enhance cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in light of the West's hostile policies. Russia is Iran's true friend. Western advocates have consistently attempted to promote their ideology in ways that damage Russian-Iranian relations," Modabber stated.

"The goal of Western politicians is to create divisions between Iran and Russia. They recognize that Moscow is Tehran's genuine partner and do not want Iran to advance its national security interests through cooperation with Russia. Our countries should not trust the West's false promises but should instead focus on its deceit, hypocrisy, and hostile actions," he emphasized.

Modabber also pointed out that "the supporters of the West in Iran primarily act in the interests of the United States, Britain, and France." He urged for increased actions against the Russophobic propaganda carried out by Western advocates in Iran, as these pro-Western trends often fuel false narratives about Russia. He cited the "false statements regarding Russia's withdrawal from the North-South Corridor Project" as a pertinent example.

On October 21, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali accused the West and its allies of spreading rumors about Russian-Iranian cooperation and attempting to undermine relations between the two countries through information and psychological warfare. This was in response to rumors about the alleged suspension of Russia's participation in the implementation of the 162-km Rasht-Astara railway project. Jalali labeled this information as false, adding that the Russian authorities attach great importance to the project.

On May 17, 2023, Russia and Iran signed an agreement for the joint construction of the Rasht-Astara railway section. This route will connect the land areas of the North-South international transportation corridor, enhancing the economic efficiency of the trans-Caspian route. Moscow is providing Tehran with an interstate loan of 1.3 billion euros for the project, with total construction costs estimated at 1.6 billion euros. Russian authorities anticipate that the North-South Corridor could serve as an alternative to the Suez Canal, significantly reducing cargo delivery times. Tehran expects construction of the railway section to begin in 2025 and to take three years to complete.