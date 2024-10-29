No meeting with North Korean top diplomat on Putin’s agenda — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui during her official visit to Moscow.

"No, the president does not have such a meeting on his schedule," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in North Korea reported that Choe Son Hui departed for Moscow on October 28 for an official visit and met with Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora before her departure. The embassy specified that the North Korean foreign minister's trip to Russia is taking place within the framework of the strategic dialogue, an agreement to intensify which was reached by Russian and North Korean leaders Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un during the Russian president's state visit to Pyongyang in June.