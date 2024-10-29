Russian forces evacuate 18 people from border areas in Kursk Region on Tuesday

KURSK, October 29. /TASS/. Russian forces took 18 people to safety from border areas in the Kursk Region over the past day, the regional government said.

"Units of the Russian Armed Forces liberated 18 residents of the border areas," the government said in a statement.

Five people were evacuated from the Sudzha District, 10 people from the Glushkovsky District, two people from the Korenevsky District, one person from the Bolshesoldatsky District, according to officials.

"The people are now safe. They are receiving the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. The government declared a federal-level emergency there and started to evacuate people to safer areas. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost more than 27,900 servicemen and 179 tanks since the start of fighting in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations is ongoing.