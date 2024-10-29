Russian Defense Ministry shows footage of Sineva, Yars missile launches

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has shown footage of launches of a Sineva ballistic missile and Yars intercontinental ballistic missile as part of the training of nuclear deterrence forces.

The Sineva was launched from the Barents Sea and Yars from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

The Strategic Deterrence Force (SDF) is a component of the Russian Armed Forces designed to deter aggression against Russia and its allies, as well as to defeat the aggressor in a war using various types of weapons, including nuclear weapons. The SDF consists of the strategic offensive force and strategic defensive force.

The strategic offensive forces’ main component is the strategic nuclear force (the SNF, or the nuclear triad), including the Strategic Missile Force, part of the Navy (the naval Strategic Nuclear Force), and part of the Aerospace Force - the aviation Strategic Nuclear Force.

The creation of strategic nuclear forces began in the 1950s. Stationary and mobile land-based intercontinental ballistic missile systems, strategic nuclear submarines, and strategic bombers armed with strategic air-to-surface cruise missiles and aerial bombs are their main components.