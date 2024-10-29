MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The outcome of the parliamentary elections in Georgia shows that the majority of its residents don’t want their country to turn into another Ukraine, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"[Georgian President] Salome Zourabichvili has acknowledged that there is no evidence of Russia meddling in the Georgian parliamentary elections! Polish President [Andrzej] Duda let this be known to the media after a call with his Georgian counterpart. <…> But most Georgians don’t want to step on the ‘Ukrainian rake.’ This is what the results of the voting indicate," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the lawmaker, all allegations about "Russia taking over Georgia" and "elections stolen by Moscow" that were voiced during the opposition rally are merely part of "the collective West’s attempt to Ukrainize the Georgian agenda and turn Georgia into the latest anti-Russian stronghold," he noted.

"The Brussels-and Washington-controlled opposition demanded new parliamentary elections under the supervision of an ‘international administration.’ Is that like a trusteeship? Well, this is not about Russia’s interference, it is about the betrayal of national interests and voluntarily surrendering state sovereignty," he pointed out.

Slutsky stressed that Russia has never meddled in the voting and that the Georgian people’s choice went against "the West and its stooges."

Polish President Andrzej Duda told Radio Zet earlier that the Georgian president could not confirm Russia’s interference in the parliamentary elections in her country due to a lack of any evidence.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. According to the latest data from the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 53.9% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Additionally, the Coalition for Change (10.92%), the Unity - National Movement (10.12%), the Strong Georgia coalition (8.78%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (7.76%) have also won seats in parliament, while other parties failed to surpass the five-percent election threshold.

However, President Zourabichvili and all the opposition parties refuse to recognize the election results, slamming them as rigged.