Russian Embassy looks forward to reconsideration of decision to seize property in Finland

The Embassy sent a note to the Foreign Ministry of Finland, expressing a strong protest against actions of country’s authorities that grossly violate provisions of international law

HELSINKI, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy looks forward to reconsideration of the decision of the Finland’s court bailiffs service on the seizure of real properties, the diplomatic mission told TASS.

"The Embassy continues the effort on clearing up the situation around the seizure of Russian real properties in Finland. On October 29, the list of more than 40 assets was received from the Finnish Court Bailiffs Service, in respect of which the service had taken restrictive measures. All the mentioned real estate assets are the property of the Russian Federation," the diplomatic mission noted.

The Embassy sent a note to the Foreign Ministry of Finland, expressing a strong protest against actions of country’s authorities that grossly violate provisions of international law. "We look forward to reconsideration of the decision of the Finnish Court Bailiffs Service. Tit-for-tat measures of the Russian side will be considered in particular by reference to the reaction of Finnish authorities to our address," the Embassy added.

Georgian people don’t want their country to go way of Ukraine — Russian MP
According to Leonid Slutsky, all allegations about "Russia taking over Georgia" and "elections stolen by Moscow" are merely part of "the collective West’s attempt to Ukrainize the Georgian agenda and turn Georgia into the latest anti-Russian stronghold"
Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine Russia's legitimate military target — Kremlin
Earlier, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company was opening a plant in Ukraine specializing in the repair and production of armored vehicles
Russian expert sees NATO exercises in Finnish Lapland as preparation for war
About 3,600 servicemen from Finland, the US, Sweden, Estonia, Britain and France will take part in the drills
Knesset adopts law banning UNRWA in Israel — radio
The bill followed reports about some of the agency’s employees possibly being linked with Hamas and their alleged connection to the Hamas attack on Israel last year
Iran’s president threatens Israel with more powerful strike
"If Israel wants to undermine our security, we are also capable of damaging their security, and they will receive a much more powerful response than before," Masoud Pezeshkian said at a cabinet meeting
Several months left before liberation of Donbass region, says DPR adviser
After Russian troops liberated the settlement of Ugledar, the Ukrainian army’s defense south of Krasnoarmeisk is collapsing, Igor Kimakovsky said
Russian air defenses intercept Ukraine’s strike on Lugansk — LPR authorities
A portion of the missiles detonated in the industrial area of the city
EU foreign policy chief recognizes Ukraine conflict sidetracked
"What is happening in the Middle East indicates that we have lost our sense of humanity," Josep Borrell said
FSB posts video of saboteurs eliminated at border of Russia’s Bryansk Region
The four saboteurs eliminated by Russian troops were presumably citizens of third countries, as evidenced by their personal items
Russian Embassy to clear up situation with property seizure in Finland
The Embassy has not received formal notices from Finnish authorities in this regard
BRICS Summit has more clout than G7, G20 meetings — Australian op-ed
According to Jerry Grey, BRICS is not "about an Anti-West, or anti-Dollar organization, it’s not about poking the US in the eye," but about adhering to the UN Charter and removing any barriers on the path toward global prosperity
FACTBOX: Drone attack on special forces university in Russia's Chechen Republic
No casualties or injuries were reported
BRICS Summit shows drive to isolate Russia failed, US expert says
Richard Black also described the summit as "unusually important," as he noted that the meeting brought together Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time in five years
Sanctions on Russia undermine trust in West, contribute to strengthening BRICS — US expert
According to Richard Black, while the efforts to isolate Russia did affect the country, "it has since regained much of its diplomatic clout by strengthening ties to Asia, Latin America, and Africa"
Putin signs law on Russia's exit from international sea exploration council
In March 2023, contrary to the provisions of the Convention, the Council decided to suspend Russia’s membership
US to to be held responsible for Israel's attack on Iran — envoy to UN
Amir Saeed Iravani emphasized that "the United States has already been complicit in the ongoing war crimes and genocidal campaign targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure both in Gaza and Lebanon
All protesters leave square in front of parliament building in Tbilisi
Traffic along the nearby avenue has been resumed
Former Ukrainian PM sees attack on Kursk Region as US test of chances of invading Russia
Nikolay Azarov emphasized that Washington was not worried about Ukrainian casualties when it sought to get a feel of how well Russia can defend its borders
Putin dismisses scope of 'bomb effect' in US on reports of North Korean troops in Russia
The Russian president said the satellite images were "a serious thing" but added that NATO troops had been directly involved in the Ukraine conflict for a long time now
Press review: Russia preps for NATO aid in Ukraine and Georgia's vote may not shift policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 28th
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
North Korea’s top diplomat leaves for official visit to Russia
The visit is part of a strategic dialogue agreement reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Decisions to seize Russian property made on claims of six Ukrainian companies
The court determined on October 29 that the decision on confidentiality would be made after the defendant informs about its intentions
Ukraine to mobilize an additional 160,000 citizens into armed forces
General mobilization was declared in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been extended several times since
US Army Ranger among mercenaries eliminated in Bryansk Region — expert
One of the destroyed mercenaries was linked with the 75th Ranger Regiment, which is a deep reconnaissance unit specializing mainly in staging acts of sabotage behind enemy lines and destroying military infrastructure facilities and airfields, Alexander Stepanov noted
Russian Defense Ministry shows footage of Sineva, Yars missile launches
The Sineva was launched from the Barents Sea and Yars from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome
Chechen fighters to double efforts in special op area after drone attack at RUS — Kadyrov
Ramzan Kadyrov earlier said that an empty building at the Russian Special Forces University (RUS) campus was attacked by a drone and caught fire
Kremlin not sure whether Putin will participate in COP29
The UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) will take place in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 11 - 24, 2024
Four saboteurs eliminated while trying to infiltrate Bryansk Region — FSB
According to the FSB, the killed militants were presumably mercenaries
Iran downs Israeli fighters, drones while repelling its attack — legislator
"Almost all drones and fighter jets launched by the regime were destroyed before they took any action," Zohrevand, who sits on the commission on national security and foreign policy at the Iranian parliament, told Iran’s state broadcaste
Europe, France need Russia, which can do without Europe — de Gaulle's grandson
According to him, "cooperation with Russia is necessary for Europe and the world to ensure the stability and well-being of peoples"
Russia welcomes Kuwait's growing interest in developing bilateral relations — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that the parties paid particular attention to facilities and resources of the relations, which is handled by the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation
Ukraine-trained snipers arrive in Georgia to stage provocations — regional source
"Ukraine-trained snipers are arriving in the republic to organize provocations during mass protests," the person said
Zelensky doesn’t rule out talks with Russia in India, but under Ukraine’s scenario
Since the beginning of Narendra Modi’s third office term, India has been maintaining contacts with both Russia and Ukraine on issues of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict
Liberation of Tsukurino in DPR to help tighten pincers around Kurakhovo — sources
Control of this community allows Russian troops to straighten the front line in this area
Five Russian properties seized in Finland
Among the seized properties are a residential house in the center of Helsinki and an office building in the Lauttasaari district, as well as three pieces of property on the Aland Islands
Press review: BRICS unveils partner status and Russia ratifies key pact with North Korea
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 25th
Kiev forces’ losses in Kursk region exceed 27,950 servicemen — Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry specified that over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 400 servicemen, 16 armored vehicles have been destroyed
Zelensky asks partners to ‘work’ with Germany to invite Ukraine to NATO
"We are not talking about Ukraine's membership in NATO now during the war. We are talking only about an invitation to join NATO," he said
Ukrainian group of saboteurs trying to infiltrate Bryansk Region had ten men
Russia’s Federal Security Service said earlier that four saboteurs had been eliminated while trying to infiltrate the Bryansk Region on October 27
Authorities flee Kupyansk in Kharkov Region as Russian forces close in
According to Vitaly Ganchev, his administration is keeping a close eye on the developments and is in touch with soldiers fighting in the Kupyansk area
Head of Chechnya reports UAV attack on Russian special forces university
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that investigators have already commenced their work to identify the culprits
Georgian people prevented their country from becoming second Ukraine, Hungarian PM says
Earlier, at a press conference in Tbilisi, following talks with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, Viktor Orban congratulated Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party on winning the October 26 parliamentary elections
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qasem as new secretary-general
The Israeli Foreign Ministry commented that Qasem may not remain in the position for long unless he initiates a significant shift in the movement’s policy
Putin to speak at plenary session of Valdai club — Kremlin spokesman
The meeting will be held in Sochi
Russian Defense Ministry releases video of Bulava missile launch
The launch was carried out from the Sea of Okhotsk
France needs alliance with Russia for lasting peace, prosperity in Europe — activist
According to Pierre de Gaulle, "the irresponsibility and arrogance of Western and French leaders, who deny logic, belittle the sovereignty of their own countries and despise the deep aspirations of their peoples, prove this obvious fact"
Russia will use all legal means to protect its property in Finland — Kremlin
Earlier, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported that five pieces of Russian property had been seized in Finland at the request of Naftogaz of Ukraine
Russian T-80 tank crew secures key height near Seversk in DPR
According to the report, the Ukrainian stronghold was situated at a high elevation, approximately 50 meters above the surrounding area, from which enemy forces could observe several kilometers away
World needs new order within BRICS framework — de Gaulle's grandson
According to Pierre de Gaulle, France should not miss the opportunity and find its place in the community
Russia threatens no one, but will defend itself — MP about nuclear deterrence drills
According to Leonid Slutsky, it is not Russia who is provoking tension, "including in the nuclear sphere"
With loss of Selidovo Ukrainian defense in Krasnoarmeysk area collapses — military sources
According to the source, "the enemy lost a significant part of the garrison that had been expected to defend Krasnoarmeysk"
Kadyrov vows retaliation for drone attack on Chechnya
"They 'bit' us, so we will destroy them. We will in the near future show them a retribution they have not even dreamed of," Ramzan Kadyrov said
Ukrainian general criticizes Zelensky's dependence on Western aid
Dmitry Marchenko said that Vladimir Zelensky and his inner circle fail to recognize that the West pursues its own interests, particularly regarding the Ukrainian president’s "victory plan"
Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq
On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq
IN BRIEF: What we know about Russia's liberation of Selidovo in DPR
According to the report, enemy defenses in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the line of engagement collapsed after Ukraine lost the locality
Hezbollah destroys Israeli Merkava tank on border — TV
The clash took place in the El Hamames area as Israeli troops attempted to cross the border near the Lebanese town of Khiam, Al Mayadeen reported
Russian army has to liberate one third of Dzerzhinsk in DPR
This part has fully been blocked by our army, VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin said citing President Vladimir Putin
Chechnya’s RUS University attacked by drone because it is military staff foundry — Kadyrov
Previously, the head of Chechnya said that a rooftop of an empty building at the RUS was attacked by a drone
Russian troops advance over one kilometer in Orekhovo area
According to the report, the Russian Armed Forces have begun their attack on the flanks, with the support of tactical aircraft and heavy weapons
United Kingdom introduces sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals
Restrictions anticipate the ban on entering the United Kingdom and the asset freeze if they are found
Defense Minister Belousov congratulates Russian troops with liberation of Selidovo
The minister sent his congratulations to the command and personnel of the 30th Guards Infantry Brigade, the 15th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Alexandria Brigade and the 433rd Infantry Regiment
Defense minister congratulates military on liberation of three towns in DPR
Almost 10,000 servicemen of the 57th Motorized Rifle Regiment, the 114th Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 36th Independent Guards Motorized Rifle Lozova Brigade have been honored with state awards
Russian forces liberate three communities in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled a Ukrainian counterattack and inflicted roughly 125 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Saboteurs neutralized in Russia’s Bryansk Region include Americans, Poles, Canadians — MFA
"These data are preliminary and will be updated," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Polish president doubts top diplomat's decision to shut down Russian consulate general
According to the head of state, such a measure could have been an element of Radoslaw Sikorski's election campaign rather than a real necessity
Soviet marshal’s daughter blasts The Death of Stalin as ‘abominable’ mockery of history
Maria Zhukova called this film "a provocation beyond any doubt"
US media avoid supporting election candidates due to alleged Russian ties — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that "the media landscape in the US is divided and has led itself into a dead end"
Representatives of West, East meet in Russia to discuss family values
"The discussion platform was attended by scientists, representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and other faiths, Russian and foreign experts, including from European and Asian countries," the Novgorod Region government said in a statement
Multimillionaire who financed Zelensky in 2019 election dies in Odessa
In 2021, Forbes estimated Adnan Kivan's fortune at $240 million
Moscow bars over 130 Australians from entering Russia — Foreign Ministry
The decision was made "in response to the Australian government's politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, imposed as part of the Russophobic campaign of the ‘collective West’"
Russian aircraft destroy camouflaged enemy armored vehicle — Defense Ministry
The attacks were carried out in pairs at low altitudes
Media claims Russia ‘withholds’ Arctic data absurd — MFA
Maria Zakharova described NATO's interest in Russian climate data in the Arctic as "strange and unnatural"
UNRWA ban violates Israel's international obligations — chief
"These bills will only deepen the suffering of Palestinians, especially in Gaza, where people have been going through more than a year of sheer hell," Philippe Lazzarini said
US coalition's plane flies too close to Russian fighter jet over Mediterranean Sea
Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, also said that two pairs of the coalition’s F-15 (two times each), a pair of F/A-18 fighter jets and an MC-12W surveillance aircraft violated Syria’s airspace eleven times during the day
Musk predicts 'crushing victory' for Trump following early voting results
The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5
Iran bans Motorola phones following deadly explosions in Lebanon — media
Many online retailers have already removed the devices from their product listings or changed their status to "out of stock," the website notes
Trump may reimagine Minsk accords on Ukraine if re-elected US president — media
If Trump returns to the White House, "he would act with vertiginous speed to end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East," the newspaper notes
Georgian opposition demands repeat elections — lawmaker
"Our demand is to hold new elections, but so that they are held by an international election administration," Georgy Vashadze said
Northern Fleet’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate enters Bizerte port in Tunisia - press service
According to the press service, the main purpose of the call is "participation of Russian sailors in the commemorative events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the stay of the Russian squadron in Tunisia"
Georgia to recount ballots from random polling stations nationwide
The former Soviet republic held its parliamentary election, the first to utilize electronic ballot boxes, on October 26
Duma speaker suggests moving UN headquarters to Havana
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that the UN has not implemented effective measures to lift the embargo, which he claimed has caused over $164 billion in damage to Cuba
Western mercenaries already in Ukraine, Lavrov responds to North Korea buzz
When speaking about relations between Moscow and Pyongyang, the foreign minister emphasized that Russia had repeatedly stressed that their partnership treaty was openly available, and "the full text has been published"
Press review: Putin highlights GDP growth while the Russian military claims top rank
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 29th
Repelling enemy counterattacks, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
Units of the Russian Battlegroup North repelled seven enemy counterattacks towards the settlement of Kremyanoye, Nizhny Klin and Novoivanovka, the Defense Ministry said
Court arrests US mercenary for invading Russia's Kursk Region as part of Ukrainian army
According to the report, US citizen Daniel Bernard Rebar is accused of committing a terrorist act, engaging in mercenary activities, and committing murder and attempted murder of two or more persons
UAE president wants to take relations with Russia to strategic partnership level — agency
According to the agency, the sides discussed "further steps to strengthen cooperation and further joint work" in light of the UAE president’s recent official visit to Russia
Russian diplomat says Donbass would look like Gaza if Ukraine, West had their way
Rodion Miroshnik also rejected Western statements that Russia has never offered terms for resolving the conflict peacefully
Russian forces hit Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Kupyansk — military expert
"Our artillery carried out a pre-emptive strike that prevented the enemy's plan from being implemented," Andrey Marochko said
Poland not to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine without NATO guarantees — Duda
The Polish leader stressed that MiG-29 fighter jets could only be transfered to Ukraine when Poland would be protected by Western aircraft
South African military delegation arrives in Moscow to discuss cooperation
During the meeting, the sides reached agreements on further enhancing military cooperation in various fields
Protest rally against parliamentary election results ends in Tbilisi
People are leaving the area, although some continue to congregate around the parliamentary building
Sibur confirms lifting arrest on its assets in Europe
Sibur is the largest vertically integrated gas processing and petrochemical company in Russia, uniting several production facilities in various Russian regions
Repelling counterattacks, striking reserves, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the Ukrainian military lost more than 27,950 servicemen since the fighting began in the region
Putin participates in Russia’s strategic deterrence force training
The Russian president observed the drills from the Kremlin’s situational center
Iran repairs damage caused by Israeli strikes, says defense chief
According to the defense chief, Israel's recent aggressive actions caused insignificant damage
US national working for Russia rescued from village near Ugledar — DPR HQ
According to the spokesman for the defense headquarters of the DPR, over the two years of the special military operation, he has operated in Ukraine’s territory to share reconnaissance data with Russian forces
Ukrainian general criticizes incursion into Kursk Region
Dmitry Marchenko also recognized that the Russian Armed Forces were gradually ousting the Ukrainian forces from the region
Sweden to allocate 63 million euros to support Ukraine's military-industrial complex
By increasing production in Ukraine, the overall European defense industrial base is strengthened," the governmental press release
One day Georgia will join EU, Hungarian PM believes
Viktor Orban also highlighted the importance of Georgian-Hungarian cooperation in various sectors, including joint projects in the energy field
Zelensky admits risk of US cutting off aid if Trump wins presidential election
At the same time, Zelensky said he had not heard Trump express his intention to stop supporting Ukraine
