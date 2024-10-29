Russian Embassy looks forward to reconsideration of decision to seize property in Finland

HELSINKI, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy looks forward to reconsideration of the decision of the Finland’s court bailiffs service on the seizure of real properties, the diplomatic mission told TASS.

"The Embassy continues the effort on clearing up the situation around the seizure of Russian real properties in Finland. On October 29, the list of more than 40 assets was received from the Finnish Court Bailiffs Service, in respect of which the service had taken restrictive measures. All the mentioned real estate assets are the property of the Russian Federation," the diplomatic mission noted.

The Embassy sent a note to the Foreign Ministry of Finland, expressing a strong protest against actions of country’s authorities that grossly violate provisions of international law. "We look forward to reconsideration of the decision of the Finnish Court Bailiffs Service. Tit-for-tat measures of the Russian side will be considered in particular by reference to the reaction of Finnish authorities to our address," the Embassy added.