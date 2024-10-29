Lavrov discusses Russia’s vision for Ukraine settlement with BRICS ambassadors

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with ambassadors of the BRICS nations to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Russia’s vision for its settlement, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in and around Ukraine. The Russian side explained in detail its principled approaches to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis on the basis of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative of June 14," it said.

The top Russian diplomat highlighted key elements of Moscow’s position, such as the withdrawal of all Ukrainian troops from Russian regions, recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over them, Kiev’s refusal to join NATO, the lifting of Western anti-Russian sanctions, and guarantees of the rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainian citizens.

Apart from that, the sides discussed ways of strengthening strategic partnership within BRICS in light of the association’s recent summit in Kazan. "The meeting was held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere," the ministry added.

The 16th BRICS Summit, the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit, participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. Among other key issues, the document highlighted the group’s development and its position on global problems and resolving crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit became the first to be attended by the new members of the association as full-fledged members.