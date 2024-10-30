Israeli warplanes attacked Hezbollah sites in Baalbek, Nabatieh — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 31. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force delivered strikes on command and control centers of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement in Baalbek and Nabatieh, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including by issuing advanced warnings via different platforms to the civilian population in the area," the IDF said.

According to the Israeli military, Hezbollah "systematically abuses civilian infrastructure and areas throughout Lebanon to plan and execute terrorist activities, deliberately endangering the lives of Lebanese civilians.".