Detention of Russian journalists in US unacceptable — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The detention of Izvestia correspondents who traveled to the US to cover the upcoming presidential election is unacceptable and contradicts media freedom principles, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"Of course, we expect to receive more detailed information. But this treatment of journalists does not reflect well on the US authorities, especially given that all formalities, procedures, and entry permits were completed. Such treatment clearly contradicts the principles of media freedom and is unacceptable to us," Peskov said.

The newspaper’s film crew was detained at Washington Airport on the night of October 29. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the visa of the Izvestia cameraman was canceled for "administrative reasons," and US authorities did not inform the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington on the matter.

The US presidential election is set to take place on November 5, with Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris competing for the presidency. Trump served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, while Harris currently holds the position of vice president.