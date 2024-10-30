BRUSSELS, October 31. /TASS/. Kiev regime officials are dissatisfied with how the Western media covered their request for Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles from the United States, the Politico newspaper’s European edition said.

Earlier, The New York Times wrote citing own sources that the confidential section of Vladimir Zelensky’s plan contains a proposal to deliver Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. According to the report, US officials described this idea as "totally unfeasible." Zelensky has been unable to convince Washington to allow using Western weapons for deep strikes on Russia, the report says.

According to Politico, "senior Kiev officials beyond Zelensky were also puzzled by the information leaking in a negative light." The newspaper quotes a Ukrainian official as saying that he disagreed with the US opinion about Zelensky’s request.

Earlier, Zelensky complained about the leak of "confidential information" to the US media.