IN BRIEF: What is known about new US sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. Washington has added to its sanctions list, with new entities facing a freezing of their assets in the US and being banned from doing business with US citizens and companies. Almost 400 companies from Russia and a number of other countries have been blacklisted. In particular, sanctions against Rosatom have been tightened for a tenth time. Moreover, dozens of individuals have been sanctioned.

TASS has collected the main facts about America’s new sanctions.

Extension of blacklists

The US imposed sanctions against more than 350 entities, including those from Russia, China, the UAE, Turkey, Switzerland, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Uzbekistan, Serbia and Kyrgyzstan. In particular, the list contains ten companies registered in the United Arab Emirates: Abu Ragueb General Trading LLC, Air Leo FZE, Apiline Trading FZE, Auto Parts East FZCO, Khromos Engineering, Moto Export DWC LLC, New Transshipment FZE, Smart Solutions LTD, Turboshaft FZE, V Link Aviation Management FZCO.

In addition, restrictions were introduced against over 50 Chinese companies, mainly those involved in the tech, machine building and logistics industries. Among these are Beijing Dynamic Power, Chipgoo Electronics, Shanghai Zhanjia Trading, Shenzhen One World International Logistics and Zhejiang Headman Machinery.

Also hit with sanctions were 20 Turkish companies, which the US financial agency believes were involved in supplying Russia with microelectronic components, semiconductors, various electric equipment, bearings.

Moreover, 32 individuals, including 20 Russian citizens, as well as two Chinese citizens, four Turkish citizens, two Indian citizens, two Swiss citizens, one Greece national and one citizen of Chile, were sanctioned.

Sanctions against Russian individuals

In particular, Chief Executive Officer of Transmassholding (TMH) Kirill Lipa was blacklisted. The US Treasury Department also imposed sanctions against five Russian deputy defense ministers, including Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces Viktor Goremykin and State Secretary Anna Tsivilyova, as well as Alexander Fomin, Andrey Bulyga, and Pavel Fradkov.

Sanctions against Russian legal entities

As far as Russian companies are concerned, those hit with sanctions include tire producer Cordiant, which was earlier acquired by Severgroup, owned by businessman Alexey Mordashov, and the Ulyanovsk-based Avtodom which produces special purpose vehicles.

Moreover, sanctions were introduced against Chip I Dip company, the Zvezda research and production plant, and the Moscow Aviation Institute.

The US administration has also extended sanctions against Rosatom once again, with such companies as Rosatom digital solutions, Digital platforms and smart city solutions, Rosatom microelectronics that are part of the structure of the Russian state corporation, having been blacklisted.

Removal from sanctions list

The US Treasury Department has removed Prominvestbank, a subsidiary of VEB.RF, whose assets were sold off in Ukraine after confiscation, from its sanctions list.

US authorities’ statement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the new restrictions are aimed to curtail Russia’s defense industry and energy sector, as well as companies from other countries that supply Russia with certain goods.