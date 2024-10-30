West's demonization of Russia-North Korea relations unfounded — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Strategic cooperation between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is not unusual or extraordinary, despite the West’s attempts to demonize it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, those who are intent on peaceful interaction with Russia have nothing to worry about.

"We have repeatedly commented on the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and the DPRK, perhaps, even more often than necessary, because, as I already stated today, there is nothing unusual or extraordinary about the two neighboring countries, two good neighbors, with a history of relations, agreeing on the foundations of interaction in various spheres, including those concerning their own security. Why is this so strange for the West? Because the West is dead-set on demonizing both our country and the DPRK as much as possible. Probably, yes, this appears strange to them. To those who only gobble up the Western mainstream media, possibly. But in reality, there is nothing eerie going on here," the diplomat noted.

She stressed that the goals set forth in the Russia-DPRK treaty will be implemented within the designated framework. "In my opinion, those planning on peaceful and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia have absolutely nothing to worry about. Those who are still entertaining the dream of strategically defeating our country, causing some damage or whatever they have pledged, who are yet again taken over by the thoughts and dreams of ripping us to pieces one way or another, then yes, we strongly recommend abandoning these absolutely unnatural and senseless plots. To cease all threatening actions and change their rhetoric a bit, maybe more than a bit. Because we will always respond proportionately to all things aggressive and destructive," Zakharova added.

She also pointed out that international sanctions measures against North Korea had failed. "If we are talking about settling complex issues around the Korean peninsula, then the sanctions fell flat. They failed to work at any stage, they did not lead to any result or reach their stated goal," the diplomat emphasized. "Additionally, the sanctions turned into a blunt instrument of Washington and its allies’ anti-Pyongyang course, not to mention the severe humanitarian repercussions," Zakharova concluded.