Russian Su-35 fighters cover aircraft in air strikes on Ukrainian army in Kursk area

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Crews of Su-35S fighter jets of Russia’s Aerospace Forces provided cover for aircraft in air strikes on Ukrainian troops and military hardware in the borderline Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"In accomplishing their combat missions, the crews of Su-35S multirole fighter jets practiced aerial cover for bombers and attack aircraft and army aviation helicopters in air strikes on Ukrainian armor and manpower in border areas of the Kursk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

One of the fighter jets uncovered enemy air defense sites by its weapons suite, it said.