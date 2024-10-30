Almost 40 drones shot down over Russia in past day

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. A total of 39 fixed-wing Ukrainian drones were intercepted and shot down over various Russian regions in the past 24 hours, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

In the early hours of October 30, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 23 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: seven over the Rostov Region in the south; five - over the borderline region of Kursk; four - over the Western Russian region of Smolensk; three - over the Central Russian region of Oryol; three - over the borderline region of Bryansk, and one - over the borderline region of Belgorod.

Besides, 11 drones were destroyed later in the day: two over the Kursk Region, one over the Central Russian Voronezh Region and one each over the waters of the Azov and Black seas.