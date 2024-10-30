Kazachok landing module of ExoMars-2022 mission returns to Russia — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Kazachok robotic lander of the failed second stage of the Russian-European ExoMars-2022 mission for exploring Mars has been returned to Russia, Roscosmos has said.

"The Kazachok module for the ExoMars program has been returned to Russia," the statement reads.

The joint Russian-European ExoMars project included two phases - the ExoMars-TGO orbital probe equipped with Russian and foreign research instruments meant to study the atmosphere of Mars, as well as the Kazachok descent module and the Rosalind Franklin rover.

The orbital part of the mission was successfully delivered to Mars in 2016 and is now actively studying the composition and properties of the atmosphere of the Solar System's fourth planet. The launch of the other part of ExoMars was canceled by the European side in early 2022 due to events in Ukraine.